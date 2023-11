Daccord stopped 24 of 27 shots in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Daccord allowed a goal in each period and ultimately took the loss in a shootout. This was his first start since Oct. 28 as Seattle seems to run the hot hand in net. Daccord should be expected to split starts with Philipp Grubauer moving forward. Thursday against Colorado could be the next time Daccord is between the pipes.