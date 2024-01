Daccord will be in the visiting crease in Washington on Thursday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Daccord has won six straight games and has started in 12 of the Kraken's last 13 games. He has been extremely sharp during his winning streak, allowing only seven goals on 211 shots. Daccord has a good chance of extending his streak to seven games, as the Capitals have had trouble scoring this season, ranking 30th in the NHL, averaging just 2.39 goals per game.