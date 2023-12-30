Daccord stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Daccord gave up a shorthanded goal after the Kraken fumbled the clearing attempt following a rush, and Travis Konecny banked a shot in. After that, Daccord bricked up the net and allowed the Kraken to make a comeback. This was Daccord's third straight win, and he's allowed just four goals on 105 shots in that span. He improved to 8-5-8 with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 22 outings overall. He'll likely get the nod for Monday's Winter Classic versus the Golden Knights.