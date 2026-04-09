Kraken's Joey Daccord: Guarding cage against Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daccord will patrol the blue paint at home versus Vegas on Thursday, Emerald City Hockey reports.
Daccord has gone six games without securing a victory, posting a 0-4-1 record, 4.04 GAA and .852 save percentage. The backstop and his teammates will need to be near perfect the rest of the way in order to secure a playoff spot, something Daccord has been unable to do thus far.
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