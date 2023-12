Daccord will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home matchup with the Wild, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Daccord gave up two goals on seven shots in relief during Saturday's overtime loss to the Lightning. He's lost three straight games and nine of his last 10. During that stretch, he's gone 1-4-5 with an .893 save percentage. Daccord owns a 2.98 GAA and has just three wins in 14 appearances this season.