Daccord will defend the road net Saturday against Anaheim, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Daccord is coming off a 42-save performance in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings. He has earned a 6-5-8 record this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 20 games played. The Ducks sit 29th in the league this campaign with 2.59 goals per contest.