Daccord will start on the road versus the Bruins on Thursday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Daccord will get the nod in a return to his hometown, which is likely why the Kraken flipped their goalie rotation during this back-to-back set. The netminder has won four of his last six outings with a .917 save percentage in that span. The Bruins have won five of their last six games, scoring a total of 25 goals in that span, but their lone loss in that stretch came in Seattle on Jan. 6.