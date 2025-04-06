Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Sharks on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Daccord will look to keep the momentum going after he earned a 24-save shutout Wednesday versus the Canucks. That was his third win in his last seven games, a span in which he has stabilized after a rough early part of March, posting a 2.56 GAA and a .910 save percentage in that sample. Saturday's game is a good matchup for fantasy managers looking for a boost from Daccord late in the semifinals week.