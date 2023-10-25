Daccord allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

Daccord allowed just one goal over the first two periods before the Red Wings forced overtime with three power-play goals in the third. However, the 27-year-old netminder would hang on for the win thanks to Jordan Eberle's game-winner with just five seconds remaining in the extra frame. Daccord has won his last two starts despite allowing eight goals on 63 shots in that span. Overall, he's 2-0-1 with an .898 save percentage while alternating starts with Philip Grubauer to start the year.