Daccord stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Daccord earned his second win in a row. The 29-year-old has been losing time to Philipp Grubauer in January, but Daccord's recent improvement could help him get back to a 50-50 split of playing time. For the season, Daccord has a 14-12-5 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 31 starts. The Kraken set out on a three-game road trip next, beginning Saturday in Vegas. With a back-to-back after that (Tuesday in Anaheim, Wednesday in Los Angeles), Daccord should get at least one start before the break.