Daccord made 22 saves on 24 attempts on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Despite allowing the first two goals of the game, Daccord held firm in the crease across the final 30 minutes while Seattle's offense mounted a comeback in the last 15 minutes of play. With the win, the 29-year-old goaltender now has a 7-3-3 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. The victory was his first in two tries since his return from an upper-body injury that caused him to miss five games. Overall, Daccord has been one of the main reasons the Kraken are currently occupying a playoff spot in the Pacific Division. He is a solid goaltending option in most fantasy formats and has the potential to reach the 30-win mark for the first time in his third full season with the Kraken. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Saturday against the Penguins.