Daccord stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Daccord picked up his second win in a row with this effort. The Kraken gave him a 3-0 lead in the second period, and while the Kings got two goals back, Daccord was able to hold on for the victory. He's allowed seven goals on 118 shots over his last three games, so it's good to see he's not cracking under heavier pressure while the Kraken's blue line is being tested by the injuries for Brandon Montour (hand) and Vince Dunn (upper body). On the year, Daccord is 10-9-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 23 starts, but he's trending in the right direction again. The Kraken have a back-to-back coming out of the holiday break, hosting the Flyers on Sunday and the Canucks on Monday in a pair of winnable matchups for Daccord and Philipp Grubauer to split.