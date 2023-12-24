Daccord stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Daccord earned his fourth win in his last six outings. The 27-year-old gave up a power-play goal to Frank Vatrano and a lacrosse goal to Trevor Zegras. Daccord continues to offer steady goaltending for the Kraken, and he's now at 7-5-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) considered week-to-week, Daccord may continue to receive the bulk of the starts following the holiday break.