Daccord stopped 43 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Daccord faced a barrage over the first two periods, but he held strong on all 36 of those shots. A turnover in the third led to a shorthanded tally for Blake Lizotte, but Daccord was able to limit the damage to just that goal. The 27-year-old has allowed 12 goals over his last seven outings, though he's won just three of them. For the year, Daccord is at a 6-5-8 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 20 appearances. He's played well in the absence of Philipp Grubauer (lower body), and Daccord should be considered likely to start in Anaheim on Saturday.