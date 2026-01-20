Daccord stopped 26 of 31 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh, with the Penguins' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Kraken never led in the game, and the first four pucks to get past Daccord all came on long-range shots through traffic that he wasn't able to find until it was too late. The 29-year-old netminder has lost three straight starts and has given up at least three goals in all five of his January outings so far, going 2-3-0 on the month with a 3.62 GAA and an .880 save percentage.