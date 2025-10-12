Daccord stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Daccord beat the Ducks on Thursday and then followed it up with another strong outing against a tougher foe. The 29-year-old hasn't gotten a ton of help from his teammates, but he's allowed just two goals on 63 shots so far. Daccord is a clear No. 1 for the Kraken and no worse than a low-end No. 2 in fantasy -- and he could rise through the ranks quickly if he keeps up this level of play in the long run. The Kraken begin a six-game road trip Tuesday in Montreal, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Daccord start at least four of those games as long as his performance holds up.