Daccord stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Daccord entered the game in relief of Philipp Grubauer at the start of the second period. Daccord stabilized the Kraken, but he gave up goals to Andrew Mangiapane in the third period and Rasmus Andersson in overtime to end up with his second consecutive overtime loss anyway. Daccord is now at 2-2-5 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 10 appearances. He should continue to challenge Grubauer from playing time, though neither of the Kraken's goalies have played at anything much better than average.