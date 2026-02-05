default-cbs-image
Daccord will tend the twine on the road versus the Kings on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Daccord will handle the second half of a back-to-back set. Philipp Grubauer took the 4-2 loss versus the Ducks on Tuesday. Daccord has won three straight outings, allowing a total of six goals on 89 shots in that span. The Kings have scored just 17 goals over their last six games, but they've gone 4-1-1 in that span.

