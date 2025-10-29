Daccord will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Canadiens, per Sound of Hockey.

Daccord will make his third straight start and his eighth outing in Seattle's 10th games. The 29-year-old has won three of his last four contests while allowing a total of 10 goals on 116 shots in that span. The Canadiens have 15 goals scored in their last four games, winning three of them, so this is likely to be a tough test for Daccord and the Kraken.