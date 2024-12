Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Daccord ended the Kraken's skid with a win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday, and he'll now start in a third straight game. He's 3-3-0 with 15 goals allowed over his last six starts, and he's got a favorable matchup against an Islanders team that is averaging 2.50 goals per game.