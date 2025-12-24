Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Tuesday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Daccord will take the second half of a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer won a 3-1 game over the Ducks on Monday. Daccord has allowed nine goals on 129 shots while going 2-2-0 over his last four games. The Kings are also playing their second game in as many days, so this could be a sloppy game despite both teams having solid defensive structures.