Daccord will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Piper Shaw of Root Sports reports.
Daccord made a relief appearance on the campus of his alma mater, Arizona State University, in Monday's game. He'll draw a tough start Tuesday in Vegas, as both the Golden Knights and the Kraken still have positioning to play for in their home-and-home set.
