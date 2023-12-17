Daccord allowed two goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Daccord was busy during regulation and overtime, which included him helping to kill off three of the Kraken's four penalties. He also made five saves on nine shootout attempts, but he came up one short when Carl Grundstrom tallied to win it. Daccord has taken the reins on the starting job for Seattle, allowing a total of nine goals over his last six outings. The team's overall performance still leaves plenty to be desired, but Daccord has provided steady playing time for fantasy managers in need of games. He's now at a 5-5-7 record with a 2.57 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 18 appearances. The Kraken embark on a road trip that begins Monday in Dallas.