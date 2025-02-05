Daccord stopped 36 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Daccord had some struggles in this game, but he stood tall to close out the third period, allowing the Kraken to rally and force overtime. The 28-year-old gave up the lone tally in the shootout, but it was a big-time performance to snag a standings point. Daccord is down to 18-13-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 36 contests, though he is 2-3-1 across his last six outings. The Kraken's homestand ends Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, which could be a challenging matchup for Daccord.