Daccord stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The Kraken led 3-1 after the first period, and that was enough to give Daccord his fourth straight win. The 29-year-old has allowed just eight goals during the streak, turning things around after a tough first half of January. Daccord improved to 16-12-5 with a 2.81 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 33 outings overall. After the Olympic break, Daccord and Philipp Grubauer figure to continue their timeshare in the crease, especially as the Kraken return to action with a back-to-back set in Dallas on Feb. 25 and in St. Louis a day later.