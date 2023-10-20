Daccord stopped 32 of 36 shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Daccord faded in the third period, but the Kraken's offense exploded for seven goals, more than double what they'd produced over the first four games of the year combined. It was a solid showing for Daccord in his second start of the year despite the final numbers, as his strong first period kept the Kraken competitive. If he can continue to play well, he could force head coach Dave Hakstol to turn the Kraken's crease into a timeshare between Daccord and Philipp Grubauer.