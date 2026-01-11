Daccord turned aside 31 of 34 shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Daccord put together a strong performance through the first 50 minutes of the contest before allowing two goals in a three-minute span near the end of the final period. The 29-year-old goalie has a 12-10-5 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 27 outings this season. Despite the loss, his play has improved since the resurgence of Philipp Grubauer, which has allowed Daccord to alternate starts and receive consistent rest between outings. Since Dec. 20, Daccord has a 4-1-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .916 save percentage over six appearances. The Boston native remains a trustworthy option in most two-goalie fantasy formats with his steady workload and recent rate of success. If the Kraken continue to alternate starts, giving Grubauer the net in Monday's game at Madison Square Garden, Daccord will likely start Wednesday in New Jersey.