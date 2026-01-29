Daccord was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Toronto.

Daccord has played in just three of Seattle's last nine contests, and he posted a 1-2-0 record and 3.42 GAA during that time. While the Boston native will likely fall short of the 50-game mark for the first time in the last three years, he should still see enough starts to challenge for the 20-win threshold.