Daccord was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Scott Malone of Root Sports NW reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home against Ottawa.

Daccord is undefeated in regulation in his previous eight outings, posting a 6-0-2 and 1.35 GAA, including a pair of shutouts. Even once Philipp Grubauer (lower body) is cleared to return, Daccord could continue to see the bulk of the minutes due to his strong season.