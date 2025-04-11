Daccord gave up two goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Daccord has started five straight games in April, going 3-2-0 with 11 goals allowed, though seven of them were in Tuesday's game in Utah. The 28-year-old netminder will not be able to reach the 30-win mark after Thursday's loss dropped him to 27-22-5 with two contests left on the Kraken's schedule. He's added a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 56 appearances. Philipp Grubauer (illness) was cleared to back up Thursday, but it's unclear if he'll play Saturday versus the Blues or Tuesday against the Kings.