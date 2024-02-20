Daccord kicked out 28 of 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Monday.

Moritz Seider opened the scoring in the first period with a slap shot from just inside the blue line to beat Daccord -- it was one of only six shots all period from Detroit. Lucas Raymond and Daniel Sprong each potted one of their own in the second period. It seemed destined for a Red Wings regulation win until Jaden Schwartz got the game-tying goal in the third to put the game into overtime. Ben Chiarot ended it on a wrister for a Detroit win in overtime. Daccord has taken the No. 1 goalie position for Seattle, starting 10 out of their last 11 games, but he has only posted three wins despite allowing two goals or fewer in five of his 10 outings in that span.