Daccord kicked out 24 of 25 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Daccord allowed one goal in three shootout rounds. He was making his first start of the campaign after Philipp Grubauer posted a 0-2-0 record while stopping 56 of 61 over Seattle's opening two contests. Seattle will probably go back to Grubauer on Tuesday versus Colorado.