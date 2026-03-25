Kraken's Joey Daccord: Loses in shootout Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daccord turned aside 21 of 24 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Florida's fourth goal in regulation deflected in off the stick of Shane Wright, who was attempting to block a centering pass by Noah Gregor. Daccord has just one win in his last seven outings as the Kraken fade out of the Western Conference playoff picture, going 1-5-1 during that stretch with a 3.94 GAA and .862 save percentage.
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