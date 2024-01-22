Daccord kicked out 23 of 25 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Auston Matthews continued his torrid pace, netting a goal on Daccord 7:06 into the first period on a backhand deke from the slot. He was solid for the remainder of the game, allowing only one more goal on a snap shot from Nicholas Roberstson that he had little chance on from an odd-man rush. Jake McCabe scored an empty netter late in the third to secure the win for Toronto. Daccord has carried the load for the Kraken, playing in 17 out of the last 19 games for Seattle. During that span he has posted a whopping .940 save percentage and a 1.87 GAA.