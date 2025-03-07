Daccord allowed four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

It was another poor performance for Daccord, who has allowed 16 goals while going 1-3-0 over his last four outings. The 28-year-old was particularly weak in the second period, when the Predators scored three times, including Michael McCarron's game-winner in the dying seconds of the frame. Daccord dropped to 21-17-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 43 appearances. The Kraken have a back-to-back up next with games against the Flyers on Saturday and the Capitals on Sunday, so expect Daccord and Philipp Grubauer to split those games barring any moves involving the goalies on the roster.