Daccord played the final 1:16 of Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes, though he didn't face a shot.

This was a kind gesture from the Kraken to allow the Arizona State alum to play in the new barn on his alma mater's campus. Daccord continues to back up Philipp Grubauer with Martin Jones (hand) injured. It's possible Daccord starts one of the last two games of the season, both against the Golden Knights, either in Vegas on Tuesday or in Seattle on Thursday.