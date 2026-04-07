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Daccord turned aside 10 of 12 shots after taking over the crease from Philipp Grubauer (lower body) midway through the second period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

The loss went on Grubauer's ledger, but the two third-period tallies allowed by Daccord squelched any chance the Kraken had of mounting a comeback. Seattle is all but eliminated from the playoffs, but Daccord figures to see a heavy workload over the team's final games if Grubauer misses time, with Matt Murray as his backup.

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