Daccord turned aside 10 of 12 shots after taking over the crease from Philipp Grubauer (lower body) midway through the second period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

The loss went on Grubauer's ledger, but the two third-period tallies allowed by Daccord squelched any chance the Kraken had of mounting a comeback. Seattle is all but eliminated from the playoffs, but Daccord figures to see a heavy workload over the team's final games if Grubauer misses time, with Matt Murray as his backup.