Daccord (illness) will patrol the home crease against the Panthers on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network relays.

Daccord missed Sunday's game against the Rangers due to the illness. He's won back-to-back outings while allowing two goals in each contest. The 28-year-old has a 12-6-1 record, .913 save percentage and 2.50 GAA through 19 appearances. The Massachusetts native has a tough matchup against a Florida club that sits third overall in the NHL with 3.75 goals per game. Daccord was 1-1-0 versus the Panthers in 2023-24.