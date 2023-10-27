Daccord made 42 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Daccord played a strong game. He stymied several Hurricanes through the game and had staked his team to the lead until Jesperi Kotkaniemi tied the game at 15:36 of the third. Martin Necas then scored with just 10 seconds left in OT. Daccord is 2-0-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .910 save percentage on the season. The Kraken have only managed 18 goals in 11 games this year, and that includes two games in which they scored eight goals. Daccord will need to be almost perfect to deliver fantasy value while Seattle continues to struggle.