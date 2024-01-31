Daccord stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Sharks. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Daccord and Mackenzie Blackwood had a goalie duel, but the Sharks were able to break through on Marc-Edouard Vlasic's third-period marker. While it was Daccord's fourth loss in his last six outings, this was one of his sharpest outings in that stretch. The 27-year-old is now at 15-9-9 with a 2.32 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 34 contests. The No. 1 job is Daccord's to lose at this stage of the season -- Philipp Grubauer has been on the bench for four games since he was activated from injured reserve. The Kraken resume their season Feb. 10 in Philadelphia.