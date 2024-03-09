Daccord stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Jets. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Daccord and Laurent Brossoit kept zeroes on the board through two periods, but the tides turned in favor of the Jets in the third. Over his last two outings, both against the Jets, Daccord has allowed five goals on 64 shots while going 1-1-0. He's at 17-13-10 with a 2.46 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 41 appearances. The Kraken are back in action versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, which may be a game for Philipp Grubauer since he will have sat for over a week at that point.