Daccord allowed two goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Wild. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Kraken's offense again ran cold, giving Daccord no help in the loss. He's gone 0-3-1 with 11 goals allowed over his last four contests, and while he's likely to see more playing time with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) out, it may not yield better results. Daccord is at a 3-5-6 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. The Kraken remain at home for the upcoming week, hosting the Panthers, Blackhawks and Kings over the next three games.