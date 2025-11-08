According to Seattle PR on Saturday, Daccord (upper body) didn't accompany the Kraken on the team's two-game road trip.

Daccord is undergoing evaluations for an upper-body injury, and it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has posted a 6-2-3 record with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Matt Murray and Philipp Grubauer will compete for starts during Daccord's absence.