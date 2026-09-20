Daccord turned aside all 14 shots he faced during Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over the Canucks.

Daccord drew the start during Saturday's preseason opener and played two periods before being replaced by Nikke Kokko. Daccord was perfect before being pulled, strengthening his case for the No. 1 goaltending job once the regular season gets underway, though he could split time with Philipp Grubauer. Daccord went 20-20-6 with a 3.03 GAA and .896 save percentage across 47 regular-season appearances with Seattle last year.