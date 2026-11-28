Daccord stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Philipp Grubauer (upper body) in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Grubauer was pulled after the second period, and Daccord did his part in the third. The Kraken rewarded his strong performance with a three-goal rally to take the win in the first half of a home-and-home set. Daccord has allowed four goals on 53 shots over his last three outings, going 2-1-0 in that span to show some more quality in net. Overall, he has a 6-5-0 record with a 3.57 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 13 appearances (11 starts). Daccord will likely start Saturday's rematch against the Oilers in Seattle, and the 30-year-old could get a run of playing time if Grubauer is sidelined for a longer amount of time.