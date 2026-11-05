Daccord stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Daccord has four wins this season, three of which have come against Calgary. He's allowed just five goals on 97 shots across four appearances versus the Flames compared to 20 goals against on 129 shots in his four other games. Daccord will have to find a way to build momentum against other teams since Seattle and Calgary are done with their season series. Overall, Daccord sports a 4-3-0 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .889 save percentage in eight games. The Kraken host the Rangers on Saturday.