Daccord stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Daccord was the far busier netminder on the night, and he stepped up to give his team a solid win with a .909 save percentage. Even after the Jets scored early in the third period to gain the lead, he rebounded by kicking aside the remaining eight shots sent his way to facilitate a Kraken comeback. This was Daccord's first game since Feb. 24 as Philipp Grubauer has regained the No. 1 role on the team. At this time, it looks like Daccord will primarily see use in fantasy leagues as a streaming option when the Kraken have a good matchup.