Daccord stopped 16 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

The Wild put up all four goals within the first 30 minutes, though Daccord was left in the game. The Kraken made a push late, but they couldn't find the tying goal, leaving Daccord with his third loss in six starts. He's now 21-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He's seen a heavy workload since late January, and while he's still the clear No. 1, he may simply need a breather soon. The Kraken play three road games in four days over the next part of the schedule, visiting Nashville on Thursday before a weekend back-to-back with stops in Philadelphia on Saturday and Washington, DC on Sunday.