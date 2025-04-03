Daccord recorded a 24-save shutout in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Daccord was stout between the pipes, earning the fifth shutout of his career, two of which have come this season. He's had mixed results more recently -- he allowed at least three goals in nine of his 11 appearances in March. With the win, Daccord reached the 25-win mark for the first in his career. He's at a 25-20-5 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 52 appearances. The Kraken's next game is on the road Saturday at San Jose, which would be a favorable matchup should Daccord get the start.