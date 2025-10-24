Daccord posted a 32-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over Winnipeg.

Daccord earned his fourth win of the season Thursday with an impressive performance between the pipes, as the 32 saves were his second-best output of the season and highest since the season opener. Perhaps even more importantly, Daccord managed to bounce back from his subpar effort against the Flyers on Oct. 20, when he allowed five goals on 21 shots. Through six starts, Daccord has gone 4-1-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a solid .911 save percentage.